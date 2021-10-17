Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target at $24.67

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRQ traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.13. 4,730,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.