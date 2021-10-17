Analysts Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Target Price at $75.88

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13,697.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,135,000 after buying an additional 1,516,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 953,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 31,395.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 923,658 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $76.73. 509,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.92.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

