Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) PT at $225.94

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.43. 357,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.74. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $220.12. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

