Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post earnings of $3.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the lowest is $3.34. The Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $3.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $14.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.31. The stock had a trading volume of 213,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,188. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $314.29 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

