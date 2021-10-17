Analysts Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report sales of $152.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $153.90 million. Oil States International posted sales of $134.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $577.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $579.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $703.10 million, with estimates ranging from $665.60 million to $759.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $145.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Oil States International during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 82.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International during the first quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.90. 591,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,942. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.97.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

