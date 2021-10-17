Analysts Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Kaman reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.03 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $38.06. 136,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. Kaman has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kaman by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kaman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kaman by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaman by 98.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

