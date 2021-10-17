Analysts Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 76,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

HBIO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 126,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,446. The stock has a market cap of $278.82 million, a PE ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.