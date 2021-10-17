Analysts Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.57 Million

Equities analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to announce sales of $59.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.10 million and the lowest is $57.40 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full year sales of $241.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $243.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $306.33 million, with estimates ranging from $298.70 million to $313.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Beauty Health.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKIN shares. Benchmark increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of The Beauty Health stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $25.60. 1,614,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,650. The Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

