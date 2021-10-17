Analysts Anticipate Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02).

ITMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

NASDAQ:ITMR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $489.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.77. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $8,981,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

