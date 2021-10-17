Analysts Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

STAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 35.6% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iStar by 1,710.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 334,560 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. 394,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,930. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. iStar has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.