Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 7,634,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,063,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

