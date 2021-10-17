Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($45.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. 2,165,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,077. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.