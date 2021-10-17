Analysts Anticipate 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,890. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

