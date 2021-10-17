Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Amyris stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 90.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,717,000 after buying an additional 10,873,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 82.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amyris by 370.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amyris by 945.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at $23,981,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

