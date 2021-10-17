Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.61. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of APH traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. 2,050,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,153. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Amphenol by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 927,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 132,391 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $2,627,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.