Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.45. Amgen posted earnings of $4.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.73 to $16.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.24 to $20.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $207.84. 3,684,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,438. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.89. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

