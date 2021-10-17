Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to announce $3.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $13.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,480 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 133,717 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,247,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

