Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 87.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $87.15 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.86.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

