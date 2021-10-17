Alpine Global Management LLC Buys 25,031 Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Cohn Robbins worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth $347,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cohn Robbins by 126.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth about $3,752,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRHC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

