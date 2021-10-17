Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,000. PPD makes up about 0.8% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.95 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

