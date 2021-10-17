Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.35, but opened at $25.90. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 9 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKNO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $17,204,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $5,933,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $5,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $4,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

