Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the September 15th total of 82,900 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

AHPI stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a variety of respiratory products used in the health care industry to hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, and emergency medical product dealers. Its products include respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.