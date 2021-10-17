Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $54.74 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 252012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -34.48%.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

