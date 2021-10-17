Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $54.74 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 252012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.
The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -34.48%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.
The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00.
Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
