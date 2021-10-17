Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $2,490,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $2,629,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 106.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 60,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

