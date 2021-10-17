Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €135.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.08 ($155.38).

AIR stock opened at €114.90 ($135.18) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €108.78.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

