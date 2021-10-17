Aip LLC Cuts Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Aip LLC lowered its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,562,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211,805 shares during the period. REV Group comprises about 100.0% of Aip LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aip LLC owned about 42.57% of REV Group worth $432,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 906,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 150,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after buying an additional 38,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,536,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE REVG traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $15.04. 373,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,263. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $973.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on REVG. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

