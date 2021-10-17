Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Tudor Pickering

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.21. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$6.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.8112559 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

