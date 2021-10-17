ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 392.0 days.

ADVOF stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $694.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $179.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.