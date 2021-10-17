Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Now Covered by Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research upped their price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

