Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.44.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $47.65.
In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 728,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
