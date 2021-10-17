Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 728,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

