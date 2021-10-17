Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the September 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEQ stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.35. 36,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,152. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

