AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in AbbVie by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 115,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AbbVie by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 802,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,441,000 after purchasing an additional 352,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 522,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV opened at $109.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

