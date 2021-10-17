ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 32 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a CHF 31 price target on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price target on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price target on ABB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 31.46.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

