$90.48 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report sales of $90.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $91.87 million. Ambarella reported sales of $56.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $327.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.42 million to $331.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $387.90 million, with estimates ranging from $374.70 million to $405.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.08. 1,201,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,646. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $174.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.69 and a beta of 1.41.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

