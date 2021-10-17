866,666 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Purchased by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 866,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.09% of ScION Tech Growth II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth about $1,941,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 8,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

