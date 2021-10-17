$83.15 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report sales of $83.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the lowest is $83.09 million. Culp reported sales of $76.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $330.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $331.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $348.60 million, with estimates ranging from $345.90 million to $351.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CULP remained flat at $$13.28 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,614. Culp has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $162.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

