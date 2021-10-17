$779.52 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report sales of $779.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $804.90 million and the lowest is $760.00 million. Stantec reported sales of $687.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $49.25. 52,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

