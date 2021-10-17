$63.03 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to report $63.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.60 million and the highest is $63.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $230.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $237.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $327.02 million, with estimates ranging from $226.16 million to $385.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.97) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CHPT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,366,151 shares of company stock worth $266,472,655 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 804.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $171,053,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,576,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. ChargePoint has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

