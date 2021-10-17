615,000 Shares in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Acquired by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 615,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,000. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Shift Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shift Technologies by 13,243.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 64,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Shift Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

SFT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 671,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,418. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.74. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

