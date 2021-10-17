55,825 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,704,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,314,000 after purchasing an additional 147,983 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 129,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $160.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.72.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

