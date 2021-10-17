$54.66 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post $54.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Veracyte reported sales of $31.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $206.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $269.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.74 million to $290.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCYT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,257. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

