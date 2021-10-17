3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of 3i Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Friday. 3i Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 283 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 325.50 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 45.62, a quick ratio of 35.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 314.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.89. The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59.
About 3i Infrastructure
Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.