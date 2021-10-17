3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of 3i Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Friday. 3i Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 283 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 325.50 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 45.62, a quick ratio of 35.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 314.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.89. The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

