$3.98 EPS Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.96 and the highest is $3.99. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $17.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $19.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.14.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $515.83. The stock had a trading volume of 228,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $281.02 and a twelve month high of $594.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.