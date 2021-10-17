$229.33 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce sales of $229.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.40 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $208.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $913.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $904.98 million to $927.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $978.04 million, with estimates ranging from $941.83 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.03. 358,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,066. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.35. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

