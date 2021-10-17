$2.97 EPS Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.06. 1,076,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,132. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $208.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 124.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

