$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will report sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $9.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.85.

Shares of RJF opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $101.01. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

