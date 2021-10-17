1Spatial (LON:SPA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of 1Spatial (LON:SPA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. 1Spatial has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.76. The firm has a market cap of £46.96 million and a PE ratio of -85.00.

Get 1Spatial alerts:

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.