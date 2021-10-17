1Spatial (LON:SPA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of 1Spatial (LON:SPA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. 1Spatial has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.76. The firm has a market cap of £46.96 million and a PE ratio of -85.00.
1Spatial Company Profile
