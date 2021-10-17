$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.31. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

NYSE PB traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.46. 298,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 54,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

