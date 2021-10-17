$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Coty stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,895,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,712. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

