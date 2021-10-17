$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,856,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,179. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

